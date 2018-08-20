Woman rescued 10 hours after falling overboard off cruise ship

A British woman survived for 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea after falling overboard off a cruise ship in Croatia.

Kay Longstaff, 46, says she was sitting on the deck of the Norwegian Star cruise ship when she fell into the water shortly before midnight on Saturday.

She was found alive the next morning, floating some 95 kilometres off the coast of Croatia.

WATCH: Officials say woman rescued 10 hours after falling overboard from cruise ship in ‘excellent condition’

“I am very lucky to be alive,” she told the Croatian news channel HRT on Sunday.

Longstaff stayed awake by singing to herself, according to Lovro Oreskovic, the captain of the Croatian rescue ship that found her.

WATCH BELOW: Rescue commander says British tourist who spent 10 hours in water after falling overboard lucky to survive

“Luckily for her, we saw her immediately because she raised and waved her hands when she saw us,” he told The Associated Press.

Longstaff was later taken to the town of Pula to be treated in hospital.

READ MORE: Crews recover passenger who went overboard from cruise ship off B.C. coast

— With files from The Associated Press