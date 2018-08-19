Homicide investigation under way after 2 found dead in Kawartha Lakes home

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at a home on Spen Haven Road, just 10 kilometres north of Emily Provincial Park.

Police said they were called to the scene Sunday morning by emergency medical services. When officers arrived at the home, they found a 51-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman’s death was the result of a homicide.

Kawartha Lakes OPP have Spen Haven Road blocked to traffic following a reported shooting. A neighbour tells me she heard a number of gunshots about 20 minutes before the police showed up #cklnews pic.twitter.com/ADkSy3l22e — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 19, 2018

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident.

The names of the deceased are currently being withheld, pending notification of their next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-324-6741.