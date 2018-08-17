2 new recommendations made to better French services across Saskatchewan gov’t

The Advisory Committee on Francophone Affairs submitted two recommendations on Friday for bettering French-language services across the Saskatchewan government.

“We are proud of the work done so far by the Government of Saskatchewan,” committee chair Michel Dubé said in a press release.

Since its inception in 2009, the committee has met 24 times and submitted 15 reports.

New recommendations in the latest report include:

The committee works with representatives from Francophone organizations and ministries to offer advice to the government, and assist in implementing better access to services in French.

Past recommendations touch on improving services in areas like economic development, education, immigration, health, social services, tourism, and justice programming.

“We’re looking forward to more progress in the future. It is important that we learn from one another’s successes when supporting the development and vitality of the Fransaskois community,” Dubé said.

The mandate of the committee was extended to 2019.