August 17, 2018 3:15 pm

Body found in car in Grimsby that of missing Welland man: OPP

Police say a body was found in a vehicle on the QEW on Aug. 16.

A body that was discovered along the highway in Niagara has been identified as that of a missing man from the region.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Friday that the man found deceased in a vehicle on the side of the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in Grimsby on Thursday is a 44-year-old from Welland.

Authorities did not release his name.

OPP Const. Lauren Ball said a post-mortem exam was conducted Friday morning, and foul play is not suspected at this point. Police believe his death may have been the result of a collision.

Police said the man had previously been reported missing by his family.

