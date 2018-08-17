Body found in car in Grimsby that of missing Welland man: OPP
A body that was discovered along the highway in Niagara has been identified as that of a missing man from the region.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Friday that the man found deceased in a vehicle on the side of the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in Grimsby on Thursday is a 44-year-old from Welland.
Authorities did not release his name.
OPP Const. Lauren Ball said a post-mortem exam was conducted Friday morning, and foul play is not suspected at this point. Police believe his death may have been the result of a collision.
Police said the man had previously been reported missing by his family.
