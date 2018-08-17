Politics
August 17, 2018 2:46 pm
Updated: August 17, 2018 2:47 pm

Judge in Paul Manafort trial received threats, won’t release juror names over fears for safety

By Staff Reuters

ABOVE: Closing arguments begin in Paul Manafort trial

A A

WASHINGTON – The judge in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort said on Friday that he would not release the names and addresses of jurors sought by media outlets because he was worried about their “peace and safety.”

Story continues below

Judge T.S. Ellis, speaking in court while jurors deliberated for a second day, said he had received threats over the case and is being protected by U.S. marshals. “I had no idea this case would excite these emotions. … I don’t feel right if I release their names,” he said.

READ MORE: Paul Manafort lied to keep himself flush with cash to maintain lavish lifestyle, jury hears

Manafort has been charged with bank and tax fraud in the first trial stemming from the probe overseen by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump
Kevin Downing
Manafort threats
Manafort trial
Paul Manafort
paul manafort defence
paul manafort lawyers
Paul Manafort Trial
Rick Gates
robert mueller
Robert Mueller investigation
Russia Investigation
Russia Meddling
Russian Meddling
Trump campaign

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News