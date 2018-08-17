Former alderman appointed to fill Ward 7 vacancy on Hamilton city council

A former alderman has been appointed to fill a temporary vacancy on Hamilton city council.

Terry Anderson will represent residents of Ward 7 until the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson believes leaving the seat vacant would have been “the right thing to do,” but he notes that council was required under the Ontario Municipal Act to fill the vacancy.

Ward 3’s Matthew Green opposed the appointment which he says comes from “backroom conversations” rather than a “fair, open and transparent process.”

The vacancy was created when Donna Skelly was elected to the provincial legislature in June.

She is now the Conservative MPP representing the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

Anderson served as alderman in Ward 7 from 1991 until 2000.