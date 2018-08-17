Thrilling and Adventurous Things to do in Montreal
Active Lifestyle Expert Nik V explores the adventurous and thrilling side of Montreal. From ziplines and observation wheels, to white water surfing and paddleboard yoga, this is one heck of an adventure.
For More Info:
Watch the whole Montreal adventure:
Wonderful suites in the heart of the city:
https://www.hotellecrystal.com/
Aquazilla Obstacle Course:
http://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/en/aquazilla-inflatable-water-wibit-beach-montreal/
White Water Surfing:
https://ksf.ca/river-surfing-lessons/?lang=en
Zipline:
Observation Wheel:
http://www.oldportofmontreal.com/activity/montreal-observation-wheel
