The Morning Show
August 17, 2018 11:38 am
Updated: August 17, 2018 11:39 am

Thrilling and Adventurous Things to do in Montreal

By Global News
A A

Active Lifestyle Expert Nik V explores the adventurous and thrilling side of Montreal. From ziplines and observation wheels, to white water surfing and paddleboard yoga, this is one heck of an adventure.

For More Info:

Watch the whole Montreal adventure:

https://youtu.be/bL0d-4ZN6Vc

Wonderful suites in the heart of the city:

Story continues below

https://www.hotellecrystal.com/

Aquazilla Obstacle Course:

http://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/en/aquazilla-inflatable-water-wibit-beach-montreal/

White Water Surfing:

https://ksf.ca/river-surfing-lessons/?lang=en

Zipline:

https://mtlzipline.com/

Observation Wheel:

http://www.oldportofmontreal.com/activity/montreal-observation-wheel
Report an error
Adventure
Adventurous
Canada
Global News
Montreal
Morning Show
Nik V
The Morning Show
things to do
Thrilling
Tourism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News