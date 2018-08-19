‘I get choked up thinking about it’: Gimli fun run supporting change

A Manitoba organization is holding a Fun Run aiming to end the stigma around addiction.

The Aurora Recovery Centre, based in Gimli, said it’s all about gathering together and creating a positive environment.

“It’s a time to reflect and show support to people because there’re many out there who need the help,” said Aurora Recovery Centre’s Samantha Hampton.

The centre offers a variety of services, including recovery from addictions and counseling.

Hampton said the finish to the fun run can be very emotional.

“We had members in the (recovery) program participate in the run as well as 120 others who took part. For some people, it was the first time they’ve ever accomplished something.”

“Standing out and looking at everyone who came and took part, to honour the ones we lost or support the ones that are suffering, it brings tears to my eyes.

“I get choked up thinking about it,” added Hampton.

Proceeds will be going towards Resource Assistance for Youth Inc., a Winnipeg based group aiming to help homeless youth.

“There are a lot of people who just don’t understand the difficulties youth could face. It could be issues around mental health or addiction,” said Hampton.

Details about the event, including how to register for the Sept. 2 run, can be found on the run’s website.

