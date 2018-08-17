Donald Trump claims that Aretha Franklin ‘worked for’ him ‘on numerous occasions’
U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin following her death on Thursday, but many are questioning one of his claims.
During a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump touched on Franklin and her legacy: “I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions.”
WATCH BELOW: The latest on Aretha Franklin
He continued, “She’s brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God, her voice, and she used it well.”
READ MORE: Patti LaBelle, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz and more pay tribute to Aretha Franklin following her death at age 76
While most of his speech was heartfelt, many questioned the part where he said “she worked for me on numerous occasions.”
And Twitter did some work to try to figure out what exactly he meant. It appears that in 1988 Franklin performed at Atlantic City’s Trump Castle on two dates, which were sold-out shows.
READ MORE: Fox News apologizes for mixing up Patti LaBelle and Aretha Franklin in photo tribute
Franklin was also present at the opening of the Trump hotel in New York in 1997.
But, Twitter user Ryan Knight was quick to point out that Franklin did not “work for anyone,” she “shared her voice and her soul with the world #RESPECT.”
Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed the legendary soul singer died on Thursday at 9:50 a.m. surrounded by her family and loved ones at her home in Detroit.
© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.