Donald Trump claims that Aretha Franklin ‘worked for’ him ‘on numerous occasions’

U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin following her death on Thursday, but many are questioning one of his claims.

During a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump touched on Franklin and her legacy: “I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions.”

He continued, “She’s brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God, her voice, and she used it well.”

While most of his speech was heartfelt, many questioned the part where he said “she worked for me on numerous occasions.”

OBAMAS ON ARETHA: "Graced with a glimpse of the divine." CLINTONS ON ARETHA: "One of America's greatest national treasures." TRUMP ON ARETHA: "She worked for me."#ArethaFranklin — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 16, 2018

How Trump began his comments on Aretha Franklin's death: "I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 16, 2018

anyone have any idea what he means when he says Aretha "worked for me on numerous occasions"???? https://t.co/F7Tw8j43Kc — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 16, 2018

No, seriously, when did Aretha Franklin do something that could be described as "working for" Donald Trump? — Dara Lind (@DLind) August 16, 2018

And Twitter did some work to try to figure out what exactly he meant. It appears that in 1988 Franklin performed at Atlantic City’s Trump Castle on two dates, which were sold-out shows.

Franklin was also present at the opening of the Trump hotel in New York in 1997.

https://t.co/eGO3bZ2v3L / Franklin was also at the opening of the Trump hotel in NYC in 1997. https://t.co/4RXhaAF4Qo — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 16, 2018

Donald Trump and Aretha Franklin during the grand opening of Trump International Hotel & Tower in NYC, 1997 pic.twitter.com/5AVWAVzqd1 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 16, 2018

But, Twitter user Ryan Knight was quick to point out that Franklin did not “work for anyone,” she “shared her voice and her soul with the world #RESPECT.”

Trump just claimed that Aretha Franklin “worked for him on numerous occasions.” So let’s get something straight. The #QueenOfSoul did not work for anyone. What she did do is generously share her voice and her soul with the world. And we are all better off because of it. #RESPECT — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) August 16, 2018

Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed the legendary soul singer died on Thursday at 9:50 a.m. surrounded by her family and loved ones at her home in Detroit.