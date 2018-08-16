Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Plateau-Mont-Royal
A A
The city has issued a boil-water advisory for residents in parts of Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
City officials say it is a preventative measure put in place on Wednesday after water was turned off for maintenance work.
The affected streets are the following:
- Mont-Royal Avenue East (south side) from Saint-Hubert to Christophe-Colomb
- Saint-André Street from Duluth East to Mont-Royal East
- Mentana Street, from Duluth East to Mont-Royal East
- Boyer Street, from Rachel East to Mont-Royal East
- Marie-Anne Street East, from Saint-André to Boyer
- 960-964 and 969 Rachel St. East
- Duluth Avenue East, from Saint-Hubert to Parc-La Fontaine
The city warns further maintenance work could lead to drops in water pressure and additional boil-water notices to be issued in the sector.
The advisory could be lifted on Saturday pending water-quality lab results.
The city said affected residents will be notified via notices on door hangers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.