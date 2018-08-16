Canada
August 16, 2018 1:41 pm
Updated: August 16, 2018 1:51 pm

Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Plateau-Mont-Royal

By Web producer  Global News

A precautionary drinking water advisory was issued to some residents in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

File / Global News
The city has issued a boil-water advisory for residents in parts of Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

City officials say it is a preventative measure put in place on Wednesday after water was turned off for maintenance work.

The affected streets are the following:

  • Mont-Royal Avenue East (south side) from Saint-Hubert to Christophe-Colomb
  • Saint-André Street from Duluth East to Mont-Royal East
  • Mentana Street, from Duluth East to Mont-Royal East
  • Boyer Street, from Rachel East to Mont-Royal East
  • Marie-Anne Street East, from Saint-André to Boyer
  • 960-964 and 969 Rachel St. East
  • Duluth Avenue East, from Saint-Hubert to Parc-La Fontaine

The city warns further maintenance work could lead to drops in water pressure and additional boil-water notices to be issued in the sector.

The advisory could be lifted on Saturday pending water-quality lab results.

The city said affected residents will be notified via notices on door hangers.

