Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Plateau-Mont-Royal

The city has issued a boil-water advisory for residents in parts of Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

City officials say it is a preventative measure put in place on Wednesday after water was turned off for maintenance work.

The affected streets are the following:

Mont-Royal Avenue East (south side) from Saint-Hubert to Christophe-Colomb

Saint-André Street from Duluth East to Mont-Royal East

Mentana Street, from Duluth East to Mont-Royal East

Boyer Street, from Rachel East to Mont-Royal East

Marie-Anne Street East, from Saint-André to Boyer

960-964 and 969 Rachel St. East

Duluth Avenue East, from Saint-Hubert to Parc-La Fontaine

The city warns further maintenance work could lead to drops in water pressure and additional boil-water notices to be issued in the sector.

The advisory could be lifted on Saturday pending water-quality lab results.

The city said affected residents will be notified via notices on door hangers.