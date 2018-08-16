Pierre Paradis back in Liberal caucus, unlikely to be candidate

The day after François Ouimet was ousted from the Liberal Party, longtime MNA and former cabinet minister Pierre Paradis has been welcomed back into the Liberal fold.

Paradis was removed from the Liberal caucus in January 2017 when police opened an investigation of sexual harassment against him. The day before Paradis was in a riding accident in which he suffered a concussion.

He has been sitting as an independent ever since while recovering from his riding accident away from the National Assembly in his riding of Brome-Missisquoi.

The 68-year-old represented the riding since 1980, serving over the years as Liberal minister of labour, environment and more recently, agriculture. On Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard confirmed that he will now end his career as a Liberal.

In June 2017, police confirmed that no charges would be laid against Paradis.

In the spring, Paradis was embroiled in another controversy. Quebec’s ethics commissioner accused the MNA of misusing his housing allowance and recommended he pay back more than $24,500.

Paradis maintained his innocence and the Couillard government voted against the recommendation.

On Wednesday, a tearful François Ouimet told journalists how he’d been pushed out of the party to create room for “renewal.” The former deputy speaker said at 58, he was “too old” for Couillard’s renewal.

Pierre Paradis is 10 years older than Ouimet, but during a press conference to announce Enrico Ciccone as the new candidate in Ouimet’s old riding of Marquette, Couillard implied that Paradis would not be a Liberal candidate in the upcoming provincial election.

Paradis, who has neither confirmed nor denied that he won’t run again, declined an interview Thursday with Global News. The election campaign officially begins on Aug. 23.