Airport security footage shown in court captured the moment of the attack and prosecutors also said the camera images linked the women to the four male suspects. Shortly after Kim arrived at the airport, Huong was seen approaching him, clasping her hands on his face from behind and then fleeing. Another blurred figure was also seen running away from Kim and a police investigator testified that it was Aisyah.

Kim died within two hours of the attack.

Defence lawyers have said the prosecution failed to show the two women had any intention to kill — key to establishing they are guilty of murder.

But the judge said their intention to kill can be inferred from targeting Kim’s eyes, where the nerve agent would penetrate faster. He said evidence pointed to a “simultaneous act” by the women and that their subsequent hurrying to separate washrooms was not a “mere coincidence” but established their intention to cause Kim’s death.

“There is no slightest doubt in my mind that it can be inferred that their desperate act of rushing to the toilet was solely for the purpose to decontaminate the poisonous VX on their hands,” Azmi said. He said they seemed worried and tense before washing their hands, but relaxed afterward.

“The onus is on the accused to explain their conduct,” he added.

Lawyers for the two women have said their clients were pawns in a political assassination with clear links to the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

The judge said the four North Koreans played a “substantial role” and were “part of the chain that led to the murder” of Kim. The defence has argued the real culprits are the four North Korean suspects and have pointed to an embassy employee who helped arrange their travel as evidence of embassy involvement.

Azmi said he “cannot rule out that this could be a political assassination,” but found no concrete evidence of one.

Malaysian officials have never officially accused North Korea and have made it clear they don’t want the trial politicized.

Kim, the eldest son in the family that has ruled North Korea since its founding, had been living abroad for years after falling out of favor. It is thought he could have been seen as a threat to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s rule.