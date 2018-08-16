Canada
August 16, 2018 7:52 am

Transport truck collision causes delays on highway 401 Eastbound

By Videographer  Global News
CKWS TV
A A

One lane along the Eastbound lanes of highway 401 has reopened after a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. The crash happened near Palace Road in Napanee around 4:30am. Police haven’t released any details in regards to how the collision happened. The crash resulted in the transport truck landing in the ditch. OPP say there are only minor injuries.

The OPP are advising motorists to stay on the highway as secondary roads are under construction and there are no quicker routes available.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
eastbound
highway 401
loyalist fire and rescue
OPP
transport truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News