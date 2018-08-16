Transport truck collision causes delays on highway 401 Eastbound

One lane along the Eastbound lanes of highway 401 has reopened after a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. The crash happened near Palace Road in Napanee around 4:30am. Police haven’t released any details in regards to how the collision happened. The crash resulted in the transport truck landing in the ditch. OPP say there are only minor injuries.

Hwy 401 EB between Palace Rd and Camden East Rd. Collision between commercial and passenger vehicle minor injuries. SLOW DOWN and pay attention in construction zones. 1 lane is open stay on 401. #NapaneeOPP@WhigStandard @NapaneeBeaver @887myFM @MIHomeYGK @scanquinte @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/ecclRDKfIl — OPP East (@OPP_ER) August 16, 2018

The OPP are advising motorists to stay on the highway as secondary roads are under construction and there are no quicker routes available.