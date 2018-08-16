Transport truck collision causes delays on highway 401 Eastbound
A A
One lane along the Eastbound lanes of highway 401 has reopened after a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. The crash happened near Palace Road in Napanee around 4:30am. Police haven’t released any details in regards to how the collision happened. The crash resulted in the transport truck landing in the ditch. OPP say there are only minor injuries.
The OPP are advising motorists to stay on the highway as secondary roads are under construction and there are no quicker routes available.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.