World
August 16, 2018 2:09 am

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in critical condition

By Staff The Associated Press

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Aug. 1, 2001.

AP Photo/Ajit Kumar
A A

India’s top leaders and politicians are visiting the New Delhi hospital where doctors say former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is in critical condition after a prolonged illness.

Ninety-three-year-old Vajpayee has been hospitalized for more than two months after being admitted for treatment of a kidney infection and chest congestion. He suffered a stroke in 2009.

Coverage of Indian on Globalnews.ca:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him Wednesday night and Vice-President Venkiah Naidu on Thursday.

Vajpayee, a Hindu nationalist from the Bharatiya Janata Party, ordered nuclear weapons tests in 1988 that stoked fears of atomic war with rival Pakistan.

READ MORE: Saving Taj Mahal from pollution is ‘hopeless’: India Supreme Court

But he later launched a groundbreaking peace process with Islamabad.

He served three times as India’s prime minister; for 13 days in 1996, for 11 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1998 to 2004.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
atal bihari vajpayee
atal bihari vajpayee health
indian prime minister vajpayee
vajpayee
vajpayee critical condition
vajpayee health
vajpayee indian prime minister

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News