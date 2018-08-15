Winnipeggers buzzing about new federal pesticide ban

A new ban aimed to help a dwindling insect population has some Winnipeggers applauding the federal government.

Canada will begin phasing out the outdoor use of nicotine-based pesticides beginning in 2021 as part of an effort to stem the mysterious decline of honey bee colonies around the world.

Multiple factors, including the pesticides, have been effecting the bee population for years. This is one of the first concrete steps put in place to try and combat the decline.

St. Vital gardener Linda Postma said Wednesday she’s all for it.

“I hear so much about the bee population dying and about how important it is for bees to pollinate crops,” Postma said.

“They have to ban them. There’s no question in my mind.”

Beeproject Apiaries owner Christopher Kirouac agrees.

He’s been watching over the pollinators for years and regularly encourages Manitobans to get interested in beekeeping themselves to help the population.

“There’s not really a silver bullet plan that will save all the pollinators out there,” Kirouac said, “but really planting a healthy garden where you’re reducing pesticide use is a step we can all do at home to help bees find food and habitat.

“Our food security and availability of affordable nutritious food really relies on a healthy population of these little insects.”

The ban will see the elimination of neonicotinoids, which are a class of pesticides used to manage pests like aphids and spider mites.

Scientists blame the chemicals for weakening bees and for making them more susceptible to disease and bad weather.

Environmental groups told Global News they are glad to see Canada moving ahead with a plan, but say five years is too long for the full ban to take effect.