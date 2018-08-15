Canada
August 15, 2018


Rosthern RCMP seek missing senior with medical condition

Thomas Piller
Rosthern RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Victor Falk, 77, who was last seen on Aug. 14.

Rosthern RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

Victor Falk, 77, and was last seen at his home at 6:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 14.

RCMP said he has a medical condition that can cause mood changes and confusion.

He is known to frequent the area around the communities of Rosthern and Waldheim.

Falk is described as five-foot eight and 178 pounds.

He may be wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat, and dark pants. He wears prescription glasses, but may have large sunglasses overtop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400.

