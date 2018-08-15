Rosthern RCMP seek missing senior with medical condition

Rosthern RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.
Victor Falk, 77, and was last seen at his home at 6:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 14.
RCMP said he has a medical condition that can cause mood changes and confusion.
He is known to frequent the area around the communities of Rosthern and Waldheim.
Falk is described as five-foot eight and 178 pounds.
He may be wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat, and dark pants. He wears prescription glasses, but may have large sunglasses overtop.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400.
