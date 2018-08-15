‘It was hard to calm him down,’ says former colleague of alleged Fredericton shooter

Curtis Carr was baffled when he learned his former coworker has been accused of killing four people during a shooting rampage in Fredericton’s north end last Friday.

The deadly fire exchange killed two city police officers, two civilians and left an entire city in mourning. And on Wednesday, Global News has learned a little more about the alleged man behind the long gun.

“I didn’t think the problems were that intense to go out and actually go through with what he did. It blew my mind,” explained Carr.

Carr, who is also related to one of the victims, says 48-year old Matthew Vincent Raymond was recluse with a temper, and spent the majority of his time playing video games and riding his fat bike.

The pair worked together for about a year at the Aitken University Centre in Fredericton back in 2014.

“When he did have his tempers and outbreaks, it was hard to calm him down from those outbreaks,”Carr says. “I don’t really know how to explain (it). He had fits.”

Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns, as well as Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Fredericton police say the community support has been “simply overwhelming.” A memorial outside of the department continues to grow by the hour. That’s why police say it’s important that everyone is given an opportunity to pay their final respects.

A parade and regimental funeral will be held Saturday to honour the lives of the officers killed in the line of duty. It’s expected to attract thousands of law enforcement officials from across the country.

“It is a monumental task to organize this and we need to do it right. We are going to bury Const. Costello and Const. Burns. We are going to celebrate their lives and we’re going to do it with dignity, honour and respect,” explained Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet during a press conference outside of the police department.

The entire community has spent days at vigils, prayer, signing books of condolences and even turning up to the detachment.