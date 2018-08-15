Cambridge
August 15, 2018 10:35 am

Cambridge man killed in collision in Wellington County: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Yadvir Sahota, 50, of Cambridge was killed late Sunday night in a single-car collision in Wellington County.

OPP said that Sahota lost control of his 1992 Honda at around 11 p.m. on Guelph Township Road 1 near Fife Road in Guelph/Eramosa Twp.  His car left the road and struck a tree.

READ MORE: Cambridge man, 23, dead after canoe tips north of Goderich

Sahota was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP technical collision investigators are looking into the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge man dies Guelph
Cambridge man killed
Cambridge man killed Wellington County
Cambridge news
Yadvir Sahota
Yadvir Sahota accident
Yadvir Sahota Cambridge
Yadvir Sahota dead
Yadvir Sahota dies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News