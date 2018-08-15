Cambridge man killed in collision in Wellington County: OPP

Yadvir Sahota, 50, of Cambridge was killed late Sunday night in a single-car collision in Wellington County.

OPP said that Sahota lost control of his 1992 Honda at around 11 p.m. on Guelph Township Road 1 near Fife Road in Guelph/Eramosa Twp. His car left the road and struck a tree.

Sahota was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP technical collision investigators are looking into the incident.