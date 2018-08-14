Kingston Thunder coach stresses fun over winning at Ontario baseball championships

The Kingston Thunder plan some lightning strikes this weekend at the Ontario Midget A Baseball championships in Mississauga.

“We were third last year and expect to do even better this time around,” said outfielder Jacob Lawson.

“We’re going in with loads of confidence after beating Pickering to qualify for the tournament,” added Lawson.

“We’ve been playing some good baseball all year so hopefully we can continue that momentum against the best teams in the province.”

The Thunder are coached by Bryan Leeman, who has been with the boys for the past five summers.

“It’s a great group of kids,” said Leeman.

“We’re a good team that can compete with any A-level club in the province. I’m quite confident that we will do well.”

Pitching is the name of the game and the Thunder are blessed to have a number of talented arms including Nico Bolt who also serves as the team’s catcher.

“If we play the way we can, we should do well,” said the 16-year-old Bolt.

“We have to focus and be prepared for every game, but the main thing is to have fun.”

Having fun and creating memories is something coach Leeman has stressed all season long.

“I stress the importance of getting along with your teammates and making some memories you can share later on in life. I just want them to go to Mississauga to compete, play hard and have some fun.”