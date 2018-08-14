Calgary woman finding her inner warrior and inspiring others to find theirs

Growing up, Makrina Morozowski’s parents had one strict rule when it came to their daughter who was born with cerebral palsy.

“A general rule in the household was, ‘If Makrina falls down, she gets up on her own,'” the 26-year-old said.

For someone who uses crutches regularly and a wheelchair when she wants to get somewhere “faster,” that rule may seem harsh, but Morozowski says it taught her many valuable life lessons, including how to overcome the obstacles she faces on a daily basis.

“We all figuratively fall down every now and then and so how do you get yourself back up?” she said. “Is it getting some aids like crutches? Is it getting some emotional support from friends and family? Is it just sitting there contemplating it then going for it at once?”

READ MORE: Calgary teenager Riley White overcomes physical disability to become national wrestling champion

Morozowski said that childhood rule also taught her how to hurdle past emotional and mental obstacles, not just the physical ones.

“I mean, ultimately, I think that rule highlighted that we can get through things. We can do it and everyone is capable of getting through things,” she said.

“That might mean that they need support from others at different times but you can do it. You are able, you are capable.

“I’ve grown up with cerebral palsy but that hasn’t really stopped me in any way. Once I set a goal, I go. I get it.”

She’s not kidding. A former ambassador for Easter Seals Alberta, Morozowski credits her time as a youth with the organization for her drive to inspire others to overcome the challenges presented by cerebral palsy.

“That’s where I became a leader. I was able to learn about myself and the way I can influence others and so from then on it’s just gotten better and better every year,” she said. “Easter Seals is a great organization that does some pretty awesome stuff.”

An avid hiker and world-class wheelchair basketball player, Morozowski set her sights on the physically challenging fitness regime CrossFit two and a half years ago.

“I could barely do a sit-to-stand on my own without holding on to something. Now I can do it holding 50 pounds,” she said.

Now, she’s putting that strength and determination to the test, participating in the Easter Seals Alberta Woman2Warrior obstacle course challenge and fundraising event.

“It’s a pretty exciting event for us because, in a way, it’s actually a metaphor for the people we serve,” said Easter Seals Alberta CEO, Larry Mathieson. “You know every day the people that we serve — the kids that go to camp, the people we provide equipment for — I mean their whole lives are filled with obstacles that most of us couldn’t even comprehend.”

READ MORE: Calgary couple can’t bottle up passion for helping kids discover sports

Kevin Halliday of COR.FIT Gym, where the event is taking place on Aug. 25, is encouraging all Calgarians to participate and learn how the principles of overcoming physical obstacles can be applied to other areas of life.

“With Woman2Warrior we’re going to show what obstacles are all about and to get over them,” Halliday said. “Anybody can do any of these obstacles, all you have to do is have the right mindset. We’re going to show you the mindset.”

“And you know at the end of the day, we have support. There’s going to be people here. You may come with a team, you may come individually but we’re all going to be able to work to support each and every one of us,” Morozowski said.

Registration for the Woman2Warrior and Guy2Gladiator events is open to anyone looking for a challenge (minimum participant age is 15) and requires a $40 registration fee which can be raised through donations. For more information visit http://www.woman2warrior.org