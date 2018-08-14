Shocking images show aftermath of bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy

Shocking images show the aftermath of a disastrous bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday that killed at least 22 people as rescuers scramble to locate survivors amongst the crumbled debris.

A huge section of the Morandi Bridge – on a main highway linking Italy and France – collapsed during heavy rain in a violent storm, sending vehicles plummeting nearly 50 metres to ground in a massive heap of twisted metal and concrete.

Video and photos show several vehicles pancaked under large chunks of concrete while other vehicles on the bridge managed to stop metres from the missing portion of the roadway.

Motorist Alessandro Megna told RAI state radio he had been in a traffic jam below the bridge and saw the collapse.

“Suddenly the bridge came down with everything it was carrying. It was really an apocalyptic scene, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said.

According to Reuters, there were 30 to 35 vehicles on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Nearly 200 firefighters responded to the disaster.

Here’s a look at some of the shocking images coming out of Genoa.