Pork recalled for containing ingredient omitted from label

A Quebec company has issued a recall involving one of its pork products because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label.

The recall, which only affects Quebec, involves Noble Grill Premium Pork Tenderloin Supreme Pepper.

The packaged product, which carries an expiry date of August 28th, 2018, is made by Les Viandes du Breton of Riviere-du-Loup in eastern Quebec.

People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product because it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting an investigation that may lead to the recall of other products.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the product.