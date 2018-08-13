Race against time: body-cam video shows daring mission to save shelter animals from California wildfire

The Vacaville Police Department rescued 60 cats and dogs on August 11 from an animal shelter threatened by the Nelson Fire in Solano, Calif. The daring mission captured by the officers’ body cameras showed them racing to evacuate the animals.

“As the Nelson Fire raced towards the south end of town, it looked like the Solano SPCA would be the first to be hit by the flames,” read the video caption on the police department’s Facebook page. “Our officers worked with Humane Animal Services, SPCA staff and volunteers to evacuate all they could in a race against the clock.”

READ MORE: Zoo animals rescued from war zones in Syria and Iraq find sanctuary in Jordan

The rescue footage showed officers, staff and volunteers rushing to usher cats into cages and securing leashes around the necks of dogs, as smoke from the wildfire rose in the background.

“It’s almost like they knew we were there to help them and they were hesitant, but came along with us because I think they knew that’s what they needed to do,” officer Carly Stone told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a Facebook Live video.

READ MORE: Who let the goats out? A herd on the job escapes and invades Idaho suburb

“All of the animals are out of the shelter for the night and the shelter wasn’t damaged. We are smokey but we are OK,” according to the Solano SPCA’s Facebook page. “All animals are safe in foster homes at this time.”