Police search for missing 7-year-old boy in Shawinigan

The SQ is asking for the public's help in locating a missing seven-year-old boy in Shawinigan on Monday, August 13.

The search is on for a seven-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday in Shawinigan.

Police say Zachary Bourgon was last seen at around 11:55 a.m. in the 201 Street area.

He has light brown hair, brown eyes and has black glasses.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, with a red back, light-coloured shorts and blue and orange running shoes.

Police say the family has reason to fear for his health and safety.

Anyone who sees the missing boy is being asked to dial 911.

Anyone with information that could help locate Bourgon is being asked to call the Sûreté du Québec’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-659-4264.

