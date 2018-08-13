Missing 5-year-old child in Kelowna found safe

Kelowna RCMP have found a missing 5-year-old boy.
He showed up at Kelowna’s downtown RCMP office with a social worker.
The child’s caregiver called police around 10:15 on Monday morning after he went missing. He was riding his green camouflage-coloured bicycle in the South Pandosy area.
Multiple officers searched the area near the 3000-block of Abbott Street on foot and by vehicle.
Police were also in the process of engaging a canine team, all-terrain-vehicles and aircraft when the child was found.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.