Missing 5-year-old child in Kelowna found safe

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a missing boy who was last seen riding his bicycle in the South Pandosy area.

Kelowna RCMP have found a missing 5-year-old boy.

He showed up at Kelowna’s downtown RCMP office with a social worker.

The child’s caregiver called police around 10:15 on Monday morning after he went missing. He was riding his green camouflage-coloured bicycle in the South Pandosy area.

Multiple officers searched the area near the 3000-block of Abbott Street on foot and by vehicle.

Police were also in the process of engaging a canine team, all-terrain-vehicles and aircraft when the child was found.

