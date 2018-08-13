Air Quality
Smoky skies on the horizon: Okanagan’s air quality remains at a very high risk

The Okanagan Valley remains under a special air quality statement because of wildfire smoke.

The Okanagan Valley continues to be under a special air quality statement.

On Monday morning, the North, Central and South Okanagan were all listed at a very high risk on the air quality health index, according to Environment Canada.

Officials say most people should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors, especially if coughing or throat irritation are experienced.

Children and the elderly should avoid outdoor physical exertion.

For most of Monday and into Tuesday, the region is expected to hover around an eight on the air quality health index, which is still a high risk.

