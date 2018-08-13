Brief reprieve until the heat comes back across Southern Manitoba
Head outdoors Monday and Tuesday, Manitoba, because we are only getting two days before the temperatures soar back into the 30 C range.
Global Weather Specialist Adriana Zhang is calling for highs of around 23 C Monday and 21 C Tuesday and cloudy skies before the sunshine returns in full force to southern Manitoba.
READ MORE: Record-breaking temperatures continue across southern Manitoba
The rest of the week calls for sunny skies and highs of around 30 C until Saturday. Lows will dip to 11 C to 14 C.
The smoke from western wildfires that plagued southern Manitoba for the past week, sparking air quality statements, has mostly cleared, although a light haze is still in the air.
WATCH: Winnipeg shelters call for donations to help vulnerable people beat the heat
