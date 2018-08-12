Regina apartment complex destroyed by Saturday night fire

An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fire that engulfed a 32-unit apartment complex in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood on Hanbidge Crescent Saturday evening.

A 32 unit apartment building was destroyed by a fire that broke out late Saturday night, thankfully no one was injured but I will have more on the clean up tonight @GlobalRegina at 6 p.m. #yqr pic.twitter.com/daRpO0daA3 — Katelyn Wilson (@GlobalWilsonK) August 12, 2018

Story continues below

Barry Miller lives in the apartment building across the street and as he watched the scene unfold he quickly dialed 9-1-1.

“When we seen the flames there [were] some people hollering fire and the people hadn’t started coming out of the building yet,” Miller said.

Fire Crews arrived on scene just after midnight and called in for more support including two extra aerial apparatus to help fight the fire on the roof.

As the inferno jumped from unit to unit, dozens were evacuated as officials say high heat and flames on the third floor made fighting the fire a challenge.

“We worked long into the night to stop the spread of the fire,” Regina fire marshal, Randy Ryba said. “We haven’t started our investigation yet, we’re trying to assist the property maintenance people with the folks getting some of their personal stuff out.”

Still in shock, Joseph and Lani Fuentes are waiting to see if anything from their basement unit can be salvaged.

“They said that it’s flooded- so like knee high,” Lani said. “All the water from [the roof] came to the basement so there’s water damage.”

The investigation continues this morning as @Regina_Fire try and determine the cause of the blaze on Hanbidge Cres. in NW #yqr pic.twitter.com/paAw8tmp4O — Katelyn Wilson (@GlobalWilsonK) August 12, 2018

Officials say while the complex was destroyed, the building next door also sustained smoke and water damage. It’s not clear how many people have been displaced, but officials confirm 80 per cent of the units were occupied.

The investigation is expected to take two to three days to complete as officials work to determine a cause. No injuries have been reported.

The mobile family crisis unit has been on the ground helping residents and there are also reports that some residents are being put up in an apartment building across the street.

Canadian Red Cross is also available and can provide housing, clothes and food for up to 72 hours by calling 1-888-800-6493.