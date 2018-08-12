Politics
August 12, 2018 11:52 am
Updated: August 12, 2018 12:12 pm

Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Omarosa told Meet The Press' Chuck Todd on Sunday that secretly recorded tapes show President Donald Trump is "truly a racist" and cannot bring the country together on the anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville because he "puts himself over country every day."

BRIDEGWATER, N.J. – Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

And NBC’s “Meet the Press” aired part of the conversation Sunday morning.

Manigault Newman is appearing on the show to promote her new book, “Unhinged,” which will be released next week.

READ MORE: Trump calls former White House aide Omarosa a ‘lowlife’

In it, she paints a damning picture of President Donald Trump, including claiming that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his “The Apprentice” reality series.

Manigault Newman had said in the book that she had not personally heard the recording. But Sunday she tells Chuck Todd that, after the book closed, she was able to hear it personally.

She says, “I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here.”

© 2018 The Associated Press

