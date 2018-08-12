2 men in hospital after ‘over 20 shots’ fired in North York: Toronto police

Toronto police say two men are in hospital after a daylight shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.

Officers said over 20 shots were fired in the area of Finch Avenue and Leslie Street around 5:00 p.m.

Police said two men drove themselves to hospital but the severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Paramedics attended the scene at the request of police but said they did not transport any other victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.