Alberta reaches new summer high for electricity use

Alberta set a new summer record for electricity consumption on Thursday, using 11,163 MW of power, according to the Alberta Electric System Operator.

Officials with the AESO said the sustained hot temperatures across the province are driving demand for electricity.

The previous summer peak was 11,099 MW set on July 17, 2017.

Typical power consumption on a summer day in Alberta is around the 10,200 MW to 10,300 MW range.

James Zevnik with AESO said the province currently has enough generation supply to meet demand but can import from our neighbouring jurisdictions like B.C., Sask. and Montana.

Alberta’s all-time power consumption record was set on January 11, at 11,697 MW.

Albertans tend to consume more electricity in the winter than in the summer, according to the AESO.

In order to help conserve electricity, the AESO suggests:

Turning off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances

Minimizing the use of air conditioners by closing blinds and curtains

Delaying the use of power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after the peak hours of 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Using cold water for washing clothes

Cooking with your microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove

Limiting the use of kitchen or bathroom ventilation fans

Using motion detector lights in storage areas, garages and outdoors

Working on a laptop instead of a desktop computer

Much of Alberta remained under a heat warning on Thursday.

