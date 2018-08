Winnipeg partnership promotes bike-friendly shopping in city centre

Wheels are turning in a new partnership aimed at making it easier for cyclists to go shopping in the heart of Winnipeg.

The Exchange District Biz, Downtown BIZ and City of Winnipeg are teaming up to identify bike-friendly businesses and provide a secure place for people to leave their bikes.

“Bike Friendly Businesses can have a bike ring installed at their storefront to make it more attractive for cyclists to stop and shop, and they do. It’s just good business,” Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Stefano Grande said.

In a statement issued Friday, the group said there are already 46 bike-friendly locations in the city centre:

5468796 ARCHITECTURE – 266 McDermot Ave.

ALBERT STREET COCKTAIL COMPANY – 1-91 Albert St.

ARTSPACE – 100 Arthur St., Suite 425

ASSINIBOINE CREDIT UNION – 200 Main St. – 2nd Fl.

BISON BOOKS – 424 Graham Ave.

BODEGOES RESTAURANT – 98 Albert St.

BOUTIQUE ANYA 88 Albert St.

CAKE-OLOGY – 85 Arthur St.

CARBONE COAL FIRED PIZZA – 260 St Mary Ave.

CLEMENTINE – 123 Princess St.

CRE8IVE SUPPLIES & SERVICES – 312 William Ave.

DACAPO Enterprises – 516 Hargrave St.

DEER + ALMOND – 85 Princess St.

DON’S PHOTO – 410 Portage Ave.

EAST INDIA COMPANY RESTAURANT – 349 York Ave.

FLOODWAY PRINT COMPANY – UNIT 401 – 4th floor, 290 McDermot Ave.

FOOLS + HORSES COFFEE CO. – 379 Broadway Ave.

FORTH PROJECTS – 171 McDermot Ave.

THE FYXX ESPRESSO BAR – 310 Broadway Ave.

GREY OWL COFFEE & PUB – 272 Main St.

HABERDASHERY GUYS & GIRLS – 84 Albert St.

HUT K – 200 Princess St.

INTO THE MUSIC – 245 McDermot Ave B

INN AT THE FORKS – 75 Forks Market Rd.

INVESTORS GROUP – 447 Portage Ave.

JOE & LILY – 145 Pacific Ave.

KING + BANNATYNE – 100 King St., Unit D

LENNARD TAYLOR – 233 McDermot Ave.

METRIC MARKETING – 291 Garry St., 2nd fl.

MISS BROWN’S – 288 William Ave.

MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT CO-OP – 303 Portage Ave.

NATURAL CYCLEWORKS – 91 Albert St.

NICK’S ON BROADWAY – 110-287 Broadway Ave.

PARLOUR COFFEE – 468 Main St.

PRECISION MOVEMENT AND THERAPIES – 164 Fort St.

RED RIVER BOOK STORE – 92 Arthur St.

SECOND CUP – 254 Edmonton St.

SHAWARMA KHAN – 225 McDermot Ave.

SPORT MANITOBA – 145 Pacific Ave.

STELLA’S AT PLUG IN – 460 Portage Ave.

TARA DAVIS STUDIO BOUTIQUE – 246 McDermot Ave.

TINY FEAST – 217 McDermot Ave.

TRUE NORTH DENTAL CENTRE – 245-393 Portage Ave. (inside Portage Place)

U.N. LUGGAGE – 175 McDermot Ave.

WINNIPEG FREE PRESS NEWS CAFÉ – 237 McDermot Ave.

YELLOW DOG TAVERN – 386 Donald St.

