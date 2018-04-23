Winnipeg cyclists able to register bikes online and view city routes

Bike theft is a common occurrence in any city, but Winnipeg has a new tool for owners whose bikes are lost or stolen.

If you had a bike disappear in recent years, you know that’s just what happens — only a fraction are ever returned.

In fact, according to the City website, upwards of 3,000 bikes are stolen each year. Of those, about 1,000 are found, and less than 10 per cent are reunited with their owners.

Although they have offered bicycle registration for some time, the City of Winnipeg has launched a new online bike registry aimed at improving the chances owners will be reunited with their bikes if they are lost or stolen.

“The registry will provide an affordable way for the public to increase their chances of being reunited with their bicycles should they be lost or stolen,” Mike Pagtakhan, chair of the city’s protection committee, said.

The tracking system uses the bicycle serial number to match with owners, although owners can also upload photos. There is a one-time fee of $6.60 per bike to register and multiple bikes per household are accepted. Users can pay by credit card or cheque.

Owners whose bikes have been registered will be notified immediately when they are found, at no extra cost. Complete instructions on using the registry can be found on the city website.

.@cityofwinnipeg launches a new online component to existing bike registry service. The new registry allow police to return bikes to their rightful owner quickly. Insp. Sutherland explains importance of program from a police perspective.https://t.co/rve1lE7oHz pic.twitter.com/fbFkaOJuuA — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 23, 2018

Winnipeg police said the registry is a welcome program that will allow officers to get bikes back to their rightful owners.

“The WPS often locates bicycles before they are reported lost or stolen. This new online registry will allow police to return bikes to their rightful owner quickly,” Insp. Chody Sutherland said.

“The WPS would also like to remind the public to continue to report the loss or theft of a bicycle using our online reporting system.”

If you are looking to pick up a used bike in the near future, the annual city bike auction is scheduled for April 28-29 at Terry Sauchuk Arena, 901 Kimberly Avenue.

Saturday: public viewing 7 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. / auction begins at 9 a.m.

Sunday: public viewing 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. / auction begins at noon.

All bicycles are sold as is. Payment must be by cash, MasterCard, Visa, American Express or Interac (no cheques).

The City has almost 250 km of park trails and multi-use paths and now has an updated map available. Printed versions of the map can be picked up at local libraries and bike shops.

