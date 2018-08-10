Evacuation alert issued for M.D. of Pincher Creek as wildfire burns in B.C.

Residents of the M.D. of Pincher Creek No. 9 were advised Friday afternoon to prepare for possible evacuation as the Sage Creek forest fire in B.C. continues to burn.

While the fire hadn’t crossed the border as of 1:06 p.m., Alberta Emergency Alert issued an evacuation alert for Castle Mountain Resort, West Castle Valley, South Castle Valley and all areas south of Highway 774 from the turnoff of Beaver Mines Lake to Castle Mountain Resort.

Officials were also placing barricades along Highway 774 at the turnoff for Beaver Mines Lake Road.

A complete fire ban was also issued for the area, according to the M.D. of Pincher Creek.

“The fire hazard has increased to the point where any fire may become large,” officials said.

READ MORE: Emergency alert ends for M.D. of Pincher Creek amid B.C. wildfires

Alberta Parks also closed the following locations:

West Castle Valley to the east and south of Castle Mountain Resort (Castle Mountain is not under an evacuation alert at this time)

South Castle Valley, south of designated camping area No. 3

Residents were also asked to avoid the area and follow the direction of local authorities.

If anyone does decide to leave, they’re asked to call 1-855-627-5365 and leave a message.

More information can be found here.