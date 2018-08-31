Saskatoon construction at Taylor Street intersection delayed

The City of Saskatoon announced Friday that improvements to the Taylor Street and Arlington Avenue intersection have been delayed a few weeks due to unexpected repairs.

Improvements at the intersection started on Aug. 13.

The city said the contract stipulated work must be done by Aug. 31, barring any unforeseen complications, to avoid conflict with traffic from schools starting classes on Sept. 4.

Starting Sept. 4, intermittent traffic restrictions will be in place in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Taylor between Circle Drive and Arlington in order to complete repairs to underground powerlines.

The repairs should take about a week to complete, at which point the final improvements to the intersection will be finished.

Construction work on Taylor, just past Arlington, is aimed to improve the safety and flow of traffic through the intersection.

The main improvements include the widening, as well as realignment, of Taylor to create a continuous two-lane section of eastbound traffic.

Two-way traffic will continue to be maintained, but motorists can expect delays.

All work is scheduled to be complete by mid-September.