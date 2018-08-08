B.C. mom says Greyhound left her 14-year-old son stranded in Alberta

A B.C. woman is questioning a decision by Greyhound Canada that left her teen son stranded and alone in a bus depot near Edmonton.

Fourteen-year-old Sheldon Scott was trying to get home to Kamloops after a visit with his dad in Grande Prairie, Alta.

He boarded a bus in Grande Prairie and when he tried to transfer to a different bus to complete his journey, the driver refused to allow him on board.

Scott said he was in Spruce Grove and asked a bus driver if the bus he was about to board was heading to Kamloops.

The driver said it was, but then asked the teen how old he was.

“He was like, ‘Oh, I can’t take you on my bus,'” Scott said.

Scott said the driver went on to say that it was “illegal.”

Scott was told that he needed liability papers and even then, he would only be allowed to travel during daytime hours.

“I’m kind of freaking out,” Scott said. “I’m in a place I’ve never been before. I don’t know anything there. Apparently, we were beside the sketchiest bar in town.”

Two RCMP officers assisted, buying him food at McDonald’s and tracking down a great-aunt who took him in for the night.

Scott’s mother Shawna Hicks alleges Greyhound’s decision put her son in danger.

She also said the trip was pre-approved by Greyhound and Scott was given a password for security purposes.

After a very long night, Scott was allowed to board his bus for the last leg of his journey on Wednesday.

Greyhound Canada said it is looking into the matter to determine what took place.

— With files from Albert Delitala