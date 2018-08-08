Swift Current Firefighters set to make TV debut

Swift Current Fire Department will be getting a taste of the Hollywood limelight as they are set to appear on the second season of Hellfire Heroes on the Discovery Channel.

“I’m not sure how we got on their radar, but when we got the call we let them know we were definitely interested in taking part,” Fire Chief Darren McClelland told Global News.

“We then did some Skype interviews so they could get a basis and feel of the department and a feel of the people who work here.”

Production starts on August 20, running for a week and the firefighters hope to inspire and inform viewers on how much hard work and training is involved in their jobs.

“Behind the scenes it’s not always fighting fires, or going to horrendous car crashes, there’s a lot of behind the scenes work. It’s being prepared and ultimately, that comes down to training,” said McClelland.

“People are sometimes under the persona that we just go to these fires and car crashes and the rest of the day you just sit around and wait for something to happen, but that’s not the reality of the job.”

“Sure, we have a coffee break like everyone else but then we get back to it. I think it’s a great opportunity for our profession and a chance for Saskatchewan to be on the show.”

Swift Current Fire Department is a composite department made up of 16 permanent staff and 16 ‘on call’ volunteers with other day jobs. McClelland explained, “Everyone is trained fully to be to the same standard of a career firefighter, so they are all hands on deck when needed. They are relied on particularly in these summer months.”

READ MORE: Heat Warning Issued for parts of western Saskatchewan

With temperatures set to soar in The Prairies this week, there are concerns from residents about potential grass fires.

“Obviously conditions are getting hotter and drier and we haven’t had a large amount of rain, so of course we are always concerned of the grass fires that can happen in The Prairies.”

There have also been discussions about whether a fire ban should be put in place.

Darren explained, “In Swift Current we’re sitting good for right now, we’ve been monitoring since May but it looks like everything has worked out for the summer.”

“There have been some fire bans in the area, but in Swift Current there’s been no fire ban yet this year. Hopefully, we can get through the year without putting any on, but if we have to it will happen.”

McClelland also offers these top tips to anyone who may be concerned about the heat:

Stay hydrated

Take shade and shelter when you can

Use caution when camping and taking part in outdoor activities

“Things may look green but down below in the deeper areas, bushes and long grass it’s really dry at the moment. Especially with the moderate winds we get on a pretty average basis, the wind will move things quickly,” McClelland told Global News.

The Fire Chief hopes their starring in the show has a lasting impression, “In a blip, it’ll be over and they’ll be on to something else but it is a great opportunity for our department to showcase ourselves, our city and the work we do.”

The show will be aired sometime in May of 2019.