Those Old Radio Shows August 17 & 18

Friday, August 17, 2018:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Ep.112 Tsylana; Calling All Cars – The Peroxide Blonde

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Buck Privates

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – A Plaque for Mr. Conklin; The Green Hornet – Murder Trips a Rat

Hour 4: Jack Benny – Allen’s Alley; Red Ryder – Bucktooth Canyon Dam

Saturday, August 18, 2018:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 70 Prelude to a Felony; Ozzie & Harriet – Be On Time

Hour 2: Sherlock Holmes – The Haunted Bagpipes; Cisco Kid – Uncle Noah’s Ark

Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Poetry Society; Suspense – Double Ugly

Hour 4: FBI in Peace and War – The Newspaper Man; Jeff Regan – Cain & Able & the Santa Maria

Hour 5: Barry Craig – Muriel’s Murder Case; The Bickersons – John the Shoplifter

