Police seek to identify motorcyclist after short pursuit in Innisfil

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a motorcycle involved in a brief chase in Innisfil.

According to the South Simcoe Police, on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m., an officer was en route to a medical assistance call and had the sirens on in order to pass several vehicles.

Police say while other cars pulled to the side to let the police cruiser through, a motorcycle accelerated quickly.

According to police, the officer pursued the motorcycle briefly, but called the chase off shortly after.

Police say the motorcycle was later found abandoned in a plaza on Innisfil Beach Road and the 20th Sideroad.

Officers say the motorcycle is lime green and white with the license plate 369R6.

Police say the driver, who appeared to be male, was wearing a black and gold patterned helmet.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle or the driver is asked to please contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).