‘They broke in and defecated in the pool’: Kingston Police

A popular Kingston neighbourhood pool was closed over the long-weekend due to the discovery of human feces found in the pool after several break-ins.

Lakeshore Swimming Pool has a 12-foot fence surrounding the property, but someone allegedly found a way to get into the pool and defecate in the water, according to the Kingston Police. The pool’s board of directors said the trespasser’s defacation caused extensive cleanup, which caused the facility to be closed for two days over the long weekend.

The pool is a private and requires membership — one of those members is Stephen Dean, who says he and his family have used the facility for 16 years, and they have never seen the pool closed for such a long period of time.

“We expected it to be closed for the usual two hours, but it was closed all day,” said Dean.

The pool will close for the season the first week of September, and Dean and his children wanted to ensure they can enjoy the pool while it is open, so they created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a security system. Since the page was created, one of the members (who has yet to be named) stepped forward and donated a security system to catch whoever is jumping the fence and defecating in the pool.

Kingston Police say they are actively investigating the case, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Const. Scott Huffman.