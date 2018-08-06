21 people displaced as 3 homes burn in Calgary’s Taradale community

Three homes were destroyed by fire in the northeast Calgary community of Taradale on Monday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the homes which backed on to a footpath in the neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said a call came in at about 5:15 p.m. that a single home was on fire. It’s believed the blaze then spread to the two neighbouring homes.

The CFD said 21 people have been displaced.

WATCH: Several homes were damaged as multiple houses caught fire on Monday afternoon in Taradale. As Blake Lough reports, at least three houses were caught in the blaze.

They added all of the people were able to get out of the homes before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Other homes on either side of the blaze were also evacuated as a precaution, but it’s believed those people will be able to get back into their homes once fire crews ensure their safety and air quality. A fourth home sustained some heat damage, CFD said.

Calgary police were also on scene to help with traffic and crowd control.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 6:30 p.m. putting out hot spots, doing salvaging and overhaul work and checking on neighbouring homes.

The CFD said it’s too early to tell where or how the fire started, but investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze.