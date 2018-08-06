Beyonce’s latest Vogue cover shoot taken by African-American photographer a first for magazine

Beyonce has opened up about the difficult birth of her twins last year and how it changed her body, saying she has embraced her curves and was in no rush to get her old figure back.

She has appeared four times on the cover of Vogue, but the September issue is the first to be shot by an African-American photographer, 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell.

Similarly, British Vogue’s first cover featuring a black woman is their September issue, with Rhianna as the model.

