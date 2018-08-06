Saudi Arabia cancels educational exchange programs after spat with Canada

Saudi Arabia has suspended an educational exchange program with Canada, according to foreign media reports.

The news comes after Canada’s ambassador to the kingdom was expelled Sunday after Foreign Affairs minister Chrystia Freeland called for the release of Samar Badawi, the sister of jailed dissident blogger Raif Badawi, and Nassima al-Sada, another prominent female activist. Badawi’s husband lives in Canada.

The Saudi ambassador to Ottawa was summoned back on Sunday, and it was announced that the kingdom will also freeze all new trade and investment transactions with Canada.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia expels Canada’s ambassador, freezes trade with Ottawa

The Saudi foreign ministry said it wouldn’t stand for outside intervention and called the arrests lawful.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported that the kingdom suspended the “training, scholarships and fellowships to Canada” and said all its students in Canada would be transferred to other countries.

WATCH: Raif Badawi stage protest on fifth-year anniversary of his detention

This could affect over 16,000 students, explained University of Waterloo professor Bessma Momani, Senior Fellow at the Centre for International Governance and Innovation.

“Most are under the King Abdullah Scholarship program and others are studying medicine under another program. All in [jeopardy] now,” she wrote on Twitter.

Just got word that indeed Saudis are telling their students (16,000+) in Canada to return home. Scholarships will be rescinded. This is awful for these students, many who are not likely to be in Canada over the summer but now scrambling with what to do with their lives. Unjust! — Bessma Momani (@b_momani) August 6, 2018

Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the University of Ottawa specializing in Middle East relations, said calling back students was a “serious” issue.

“That will be a key indicator” of how things are going to escalate, he explained.

WATCH: Saudi Arabia restricts Canada trade, recalls ambassador

Global Affairs Canada hasn’t responded to a request for comment about the students, and it’s unclear whether Canadian students are affected.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson for the ministry of Global Affairs told Global News in an email they were “seriously concerned” about the issue.

WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s ban on women driving come to an end

“We are seriously concerned by these media reports and are seeking greater clarity on the recent statement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” deputy press secretary Marie-Pier Baril said.

“Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, very much including women’s rights, and freedom of expression around the world. Our government will never hesitate to promote these values and believes that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy.”