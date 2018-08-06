Montreal police seek public’s help in locating missing Île-Bizard man

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Philip Zwanenburg was last seen near his home in Île-Bizard on Saturday at around noon.

READ MORE: Family of missing Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou forgives alleged ‘abductor’

Zwanenburg has brown hair and eyes, is 1.88 metres tall and weighs 77 kg. He also wears glasses.

At the time his disappearance, he was wearing faded blue jeans, black running shoes with a fluorescent green logo and had an orange Netherlands soccer jersey in his possession.

READ MORE: Vigil held in Montreal to mark 2-month anniversary of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s disappearance

Police say Zwanenburg could be by the water in the Île-Bizard area, or in the du-Bois-de-l’Île-Bizard nature park. Investigators say they have reason to fear for his life.

Anyone who finds the orange soccer jersey or has information on Zwanenburg’s whereabouts is asked to call police by dialing 911 or the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.