Chinese state media accuses Donald Trump of “deceitful drama” in trade spat

China‘s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama.”

Trump’s wish for others to play along with his drama is “wishful thinking,” the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said in an editorial.

READ MORE: China accuses U.S. of trade ‘blackmail’ after imposing $60B in tariffs on American goods

The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into “zero-sum game.”

“Governing a country is not like doing business,” the editorial said, arguing that Trump’s actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States.