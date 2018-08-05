World
August 5, 2018 9:42 pm
Updated: August 5, 2018 9:49 pm

Chinese state media accuses Donald Trump of “deceitful drama” in trade spat

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Trump claims China market down 27 per cent, says U.S. 'rebuilt China'

A A

China‘s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama.”

Trump’s wish for others to play along with his drama is “wishful thinking,” the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said in an editorial.

READ MORE: China accuses U.S. of trade ‘blackmail’ after imposing $60B in tariffs on American goods

The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into “zero-sum game.”

“Governing a country is not like doing business,” the editorial said, arguing that Trump’s actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
China
China tariffs
China trade
Chinese state media
Donald Trump
Trade war
trump china
Trump China tariffs
trump tariffs
Trump Trade
Trump trade policies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News