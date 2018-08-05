Hockey teams get final tune-up ahead of Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton and Red Deer
Marcel Barinka scored two goals as the Czech Republic beat Canada 4-3 in a pre-tournament game for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday night.
It was the first and only tuneup for both teams before the under-18 event begins Monday in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.
Canada faces Switzerland in its opener in Edmonton. The Swiss lost 7-0 to Russia in an exhibition game Saturday in Lacombe, Alta.
Jakob Pelletier scored two goals for Canada against the Czechs, while Dylan Cozens added a single. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier took the loss in net.
Radek Muzik and Matej Tojman scored the other goals for the Czech Republic.
In other pre-tournament games on Saturday, Sweden beat Finland 4-3 in a shootout in Penhold, Alta., and the United States crushed Slovakia 10-4 in Sylvan Lake, Alta.
