August 5, 2018 12:55 pm

Hockey teams get final tune-up ahead of Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton and Red Deer

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: In June 2018, Global's Mike Sobel spoke to Hockey Canada's Dean McIntosh and Kevin Lowe with the Oilers Entertainment Group about the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, an international hockey tournament coming to Edmonton and Red Deer.

Marcel Barinka scored two goals as the Czech Republic beat Canada 4-3 in a pre-tournament game for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday night.

It was the first and only tuneup for both teams before the under-18 event begins Monday in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Canada faces Switzerland in its opener in Edmonton. The Swiss lost 7-0 to Russia in an exhibition game Saturday in Lacombe, Alta.

Jakob Pelletier scored two goals for Canada against the Czechs, while Dylan Cozens added a single. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier took the loss in net.

Radek Muzik and Matej Tojman scored the other goals for the Czech Republic.

In other pre-tournament games on Saturday, Sweden beat Finland 4-3 in a shootout in Penhold, Alta., and the United States crushed Slovakia 10-4 in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

