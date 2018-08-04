Car crashes through Surrey home, sending one person to hospital
One person was sent to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Surrey on Friday night.
Just before midnight, a car crashed straight through the house near 134 Street and 98 Avenue and into the backyard.
One person has been taken into custody and the passenger of the vehicle is in hospital.
The residents of the home had a lucky escape and are thought to be doing well but they will not be able to return home as the investigation continues.
