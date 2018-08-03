Rain, fire and wine: An odd Okanagan long-weekend mix

Rain? In the Okanagan? On a long weekend?

That’s like having bacon and eggs and wine.

Yet, after weeks of scorching sun and relentless wildfires burning in the region, most Okanagan residents are glad to see some precipitation, even if it slightly dampens the B.C. Day long weekend.

Weather forecasts are calling for mainly cloudy skies Friday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The projected high is 26 C. As of 9 a.m., 1.2 millimetres of rain had been recorded at UBCO.

For Saturday, it’ll be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon – along with the possibility of a thunderstorm — and a high of 28 C. Sunday will start off sunny with some clouds later in the day and a chance of some isolated thunderstorms. The projected high is 30 C.

It’s looking like a cool, damp start for the long weekend, followed by sunny weather, as forecast by Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan on Thursday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) is especially glad to see the precipitation.

“It takes a minimum of 2.9 millimetres of rain to have any impact on the drought, and 25 millimetres or more to begin to have some significant impact on the drought code,” said BCWS information officer Marla Catherall.

“For fine fuels, which are like dried needles, leaves and twigs that are on the forest floor, it takes at least 0.6 millimetres of rain to have any effect on those types, and one millimetre or more to have a greater impact.”

There have been 266 fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre since April 1, 75 of which are currently active. In total, those fires have burned 17,636 hectares.

In 2017, there were 163 fires from April 1 to Aug. 3, but the number of hectares burned was 100,735.

Given the increase in the number of wildfires from this year to last year, it’s OK to have some rainfall this long weekend. And maybe try some B.C. vino with breakfast. But what type?

“All,” Summerhill Winery chef Jeremy Luypen chef said when asked what type of wine goes well with bacon and eggs.

“It all depends on the eggs,” he said. “If you’re eating eggs benedict with bacon on it and hollandaise (sauce), I’d go with a chardonnay. If I’m eating a frittata with sausage and bacon in it, I’d have a merlot or a pinot. If you’re looking at fried eggs and toast and that, sparkling is great for that.”