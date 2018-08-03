Body found on Campbell Road in West Kelowna

A coroner has been called to Campbell Road in West Kelowna, about a kilometre south of the Highway 97 interchange, where a body was found by the ditch.

It’s not known when the discovery was made but Global News came upon the investigation when crews were called to a gas spill at the Shelter Bay Marina at 10:45 p.m.

Police at the scene would not comment on their investigation.

A bodybag lay on the road above the marina surrounded by RCMP and West Kelowna firefighters.

RCMP said a news release would be issued Friday.