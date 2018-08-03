BC
August 3, 2018 2:19 am
Updated: August 3, 2018 2:21 am

Body found on Campbell Road in West Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

RCMP and firefighters at scene where body was discovered in West Kelowna Aug 2, 2018.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
A A

A coroner has been called to Campbell Road in West Kelowna, about a kilometre south of the Highway 97 interchange, where a body was found by the ditch.

It’s not known when the discovery was made but Global News came upon the investigation when crews were called to a gas spill at the Shelter Bay Marina at 10:45 p.m.

Police at the scene would not comment on their investigation.

A bodybag lay on the road above the marina surrounded by RCMP and West Kelowna firefighters.

RCMP said a news release would be issued Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
BC Coroners Service
Body Discovered
Body Found by Road
Body in Ditch
Body on Road
Campbell Road
coroner
Highway 97
Okanagan
RCMP
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News