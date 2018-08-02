31-year-old woman dead
August 2, 2018 7:34 pm
Updated: August 2, 2018 7:36 pm

Death of 31-year-old woman in Vancouver hotel a homicide: police

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Police found the woman's body early Wednesday morning.

Google Maps
A A

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman in a downtown hotel as a homicide.

Police were called to the Regal Hotel on Granville Street near Helmcken Street around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to reports of a strong odor on the second floor.

READ MORE: Christopher Schiller identified as man killed near Vancouver’s Parq Casino

When they arrived, investigators found a deceased woman inside an apartment unit.

Police have identified the victim as a Vancouver resident, but are not releasing her identity pending notification of next-of-kin.

Investigators have not commented on the woman’s manner of death.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Commercial Drive stabbing

The death is not believed to be a random event, and there is no risk to the public, police said.

The death marks Vancouver’s 13th homicide of the year.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
31-year-old woman dead
hotel death
hotel regal
regal hotel
regal hotel death
regal hotel homicid
vancouver homicid

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News