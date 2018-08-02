Death of 31-year-old woman in Vancouver hotel a homicide: police

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman in a downtown hotel as a homicide.

Police were called to the Regal Hotel on Granville Street near Helmcken Street around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to reports of a strong odor on the second floor.

READ MORE: Christopher Schiller identified as man killed near Vancouver’s Parq Casino

When they arrived, investigators found a deceased woman inside an apartment unit.

Police have identified the victim as a Vancouver resident, but are not releasing her identity pending notification of next-of-kin.

Investigators have not commented on the woman’s manner of death.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Commercial Drive stabbing

The death is not believed to be a random event, and there is no risk to the public, police said.

The death marks Vancouver’s 13th homicide of the year.